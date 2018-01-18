Bhubaneswar/Phulbani, Jan 18 (PTI) Phulbani in Kandhamal district was the coldest place in Odisha today at 3 degree Celsius while cold wave conditions prevailed in the state's interior districts.

Phulbani was the coldest place in the state while intense cold wave conditions was reported from Belghar, Kotgarh, Belghar and G Udaygiri areas of the district which also reported severe frosting. Daringbadi also in Kandhamal district shivered at 7.5 degree Celsius, Met office said.

As many as 14 places including Phulbani in Odisha recorded minimum temperature below 10 degree Celsius. In state capital Bhubaneswar the minimum temperature was 12.4 degree Celsius while in Cuttack it was 11.5 degree Celsius.

The places which recorded below 10 degree Celsius temperature were: Sundergarh (6.5), Daringbadi (7.5), Keonjhar (7.9), Angul (8), Hirakud (8.1), Bhawanipatna (8.2), Jharsuguda (8.5), Bolangir and Koraput (9 each), Dhenkanal (9.4), Sonepur (9.6), Baripada (9.6) and Sambalpur (9.8).

Many birds in forest and fishes in different water bodies in Kandhamal district are seen dead in many places due to the intense cold wave. Vegetable cultivation particularly cabbages, banana and brinjal has been affected in the district due to continuous cold wave condition, said Manoj Kumar Dash, the Deputy Director of Horticulture, Kandhamal.

"Such situation of intense cold wave in Kandhamal district is expected to continue for another three or four days as learnt from Meteorological Department," said Sarat Chandra Panda, the Superintendent of meteorological observatory at Phulbani.

Meanwhile, moderate fog has been observed at isolated places over Coastal Odisha.

"Cold wave conditions prevailed over some parts of interior Odisha. Weather has been dry over Odisha. Minimum temperatures observed no large change over Odisha. They were appreciably below normal over north Odisha, below normal over south coastal Odisha and were markedly below normal over south interior Odisha," the met office said in a statement.

The IMD said moderate cold wave condition is likely to prevail over some parts of interior Odisha till January 21.

