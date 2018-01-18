Surya film Chennai, Jan 18 (PTI) A PIL was today filed in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the makers of the recently- released Surya-starrer "Thaanaa Serndha Kootam" to remove certain lines from a song claiming they showed politicians and those in power in bad light.

When the plea came up for hearing, a division headed by Justice Huluvadi G Ramesh adjourned the hearing to January 22.

The plea moved by an AIADMK functionary claimed some lines in the song ('Sodakku mela sodakku poduthu...') were defamatory.

The PIL referred to the lines 'Veratti veratti velukka thonuthu, athigaara thimira, veratti veratti velukka thonuthu' (which translates to banish and bleed authoritative arrogance) from the song.

This apart, such lines instigate violence among the people of Tamil Nadu, particularly youngsters, to revolt against people in power and politicians, the petitioner alleged.

Therefore, in a bid to prevent any law and order issues that the song would create in the state, the petitioner claimed he made a representation to the Chennai police commissioner to take immediate steps to ban the line from the song.

The petitioner said he approached the high court since the commissioner has failed to take any action. PTI COR SS ZMN .

