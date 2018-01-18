New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today chaired the first review meeting of the government's flagship 'Skill India Mission' to synergise efforts among various ministries for creating a robust skilling ecosystem.

The meeting, presided over by Pradhan -- the Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship -- was attended by Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha, along with 20 secretaries of various ministries.

"Resolved to create a common road map and bring about synergies to realise the ambitious target of the government for creating a robust skilling ecosystem," Pradhan said in a tweet.

The Skill India campaign was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July 2015. The government aims to train 40 crore people by 2022 through its skilling initiatives. PTI RSN MKJ .

