Los Angeles, Jan 18 (PTI) A concert paying homage to legendary singer Prince is all set to be held on April 21.

Titled 'Prince: Live on the Big Screen', the show has been announced by the musician's estate Paisley Park Museum, which will take place at Target Center in his hometown, Minneapolis.

According to a press release obtained by Variety, the show will feature "newly remastered and never-before-released audio and video of Prince accompanied live on the Target Center stage by a super-group of musicians who performed alongside Prince throughout his legendary career." "The live experience will showcase Prince in his own inimitable sound and style, highlighting the incendiary energy he brought to each performance." It is being said it would include unreleased live recordings from "The Purple Rain" hitmaker's collection.

A rep for Paisley Park told the publication that the show will be similar to Elvis Presley-themed concerts, saying "It's Prince on the screen and the musicians live in front of him on stage." The gig will be part of 'Celebration 2018', a four-day event in the honour of Prince's life and legacy, which will take place at Paisley Park between April 19-22.

The singer passed away on April 21, 2016 from an accidental drug overdose. PTI RDS RB .

