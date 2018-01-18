Kathmandu, Jan 18 (PTI) Protests broke out in Nepal and demonstrators vandalised government offices in various districts, a day after the government finalised temporary capitals and chiefs of seven provinces across the Himalayan nation.

An indefinite curfew was clamped in Dhankuta as violent protest broke out after the government declared Biratnagar instead of Dhankuta as temporary provincial workstation of Province 1, local media reported.

At least seven protestors were injured in a clash with police.

The agitated locals vandalised various government offices and set Regional Administration Office on fire. The protesters have also torched the regional office and division office, among other government offices, in the district.

In Doti district, the protesters demanding that Doti's headquarters Dipayal be named as provincial capital have been staging demonstrations for the past 21 days.

"When our constituency is facing injustice, we won't stay mute," said Lokendra Shahi of Nepali Congress, the chairman of KI Singh Rural Municipality.

Likewise, CPN-UML Chairman of Doti district Chakra Malla said they will continue protests until Dipayal is declared the provincial capital.

Protests were also held in Dang, and schools, markets, factories and transport services remain shut.

Likewise, Ghorahi, the district headquarters has also been affected. Locals in Tulsipur in the district have also launched protest. The protest has affected vehicular movement to and from adjoining Rukum and Salyan districts.

During a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba yesterday, the government finalised temporary capitals and chiefs of seven provinces across the Himalayan nation. PTI CORR PMS .

