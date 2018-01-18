Awards New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat today felicitated children selected for the National Bravery Awards, including a six-year-old girl who saved the life of her sister from the jaws of a crocodile.

Rawat also interacted with the children and asked them about their goals in their lives.

Mamata Dalai, who hails from Kendrapara district of Odisha, is also among the awardees for the bravery shown by her while saving her sister from the jaws of a crocodile.

On April 6 last year, Dalai's seven-year-old sister had gone to a nearby pond to take a bath. A five-feet crocodile, which had strayed into the village pond from a nearby river, attacked her.

Mamata fearlessly saved her sister from the crocodile's jaws.

A total of 18 children will be honoured with the National Bravery Awards 2017 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

President Ramnath Kovind will host a reception for the awardees, who will also be participating in the Republic Day parade on January 26. PTI BUN ASK ASK .

