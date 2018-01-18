New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) French car major Renault today said it will showcase a range of products, including electric vehicles, performance and concept cars at the upcoming Auto Expo.

The automaker will showcase various car designs at the biennial Auto Expo 2018, to be held during February 7-14, Renault India said in a statement.

The company, being a global leader in electric vehicles, will showcase products from its global portfolio, along with F1 racing car highlighting its technology and breakthrough innovations, it added.

"Also, on display would be the existing range of Renault India product portfolio with innovative themes," the company said. PTI MSS ANS MR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.