Dehradun, Jan 18 (PTI) The mastermind of a recent shootout in Roorkee in which an undertrial gangster was gunned down was arrested from a city hotel today, a police official said.

Rishipal Rana was arrested from a restaurant on Rajpur road following a tip-off, SP (city) Pradeep Rai said.

Rishipal had plotted the shootout in a Roorkee court in which Devpal Rana, the sharpshooter of Sunil Rathi gang, was killed.

Devpal was brought to court for a hearing when the shootout took place.

Rishipal admitted having political animosity with Devpal and told police during preliminary interrogations that Devpal had plans to kill him.

Rishipal Rana's wife is the block Pramukh of Nanauta in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district. PTI ALM RCJ .

