Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 18 (PTI) Nearly two lakh Robotic Process Automation (RPA) led jobs are expected to be generated in the country by 2021, Daniel Dines, CEO and Co-Founder of UiPath, a Bangaluru-based software company, said today.

India is in prime position to become a RPA powerhouse because of its growing talent pool and cost advantage, Dines said in a company release here.

RPA has been gaining traction as a way of automating repetitive, tedious tasks to handle higher-value analysis and decision-making, he said.

"India is reaping the benefits of a new genre of jobs created from RPA. The Indian mind is apt for this technology," he added.

"Indians have the right ability for workarounds and out-of-the-box thinking that works well for RPA. So we see a great pool of RPA talent emerging from the country," Dines said.

RPA will help build India's middle class, he said adding currently only one per cent of the Indian population earns above $20,000 a year.

"RPA is right now creating jobs that will push a higher percentage of the population into this segment," he added. PTI JRK SS .

