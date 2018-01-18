Canning (WB), Jan 18 (PTI) Two persons, including a 10-year-old boy were killed and six others injured today as two groups exchanged fire to gain control of a fair in South 24 Parganas district, police said.

The incident happened at Basanti near Charavidya fair, the police said adding that one of the injured was a policeman.

The deceased were identified as 10-year old Riazul Mollah and 35-year-old Hassan Laskar.

Riazul, a class IV student, was caught in the crossfire when he was returning home from school while Laskar was among those engaged in the fight, the police said.

The policeman was injured while trying to control the situation, a police officer said.

Locals alleged that the clash is a fallout of the factional feud of one political party. The group members hurled bombs and fired bullets during the fight.

The injured were initially taken to Canning Sub Divisional Hospital from there they were shifted to a hospital in Kolkata, the police officer said.

Nobody was arrested till last reports came in. PTI COR SBN NN SBN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.