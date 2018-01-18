Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) Select base metals including copper, brass utensils scrap, aluminium ingots and nickel declined at the non-ferrous metal market here today due to stockists' selling amidst poor offtake from industrial users.

While tin recovered modestly owing to fresh demand from alloy industries.

Nickel moved down by Rs 5 per kg to Rs 835 from Wednesday's close at Rs 840.

Copper cable scrap, copper utensils, copper billets and copper sheet cuttings edged down by Rs 2 per kg each to Rs 450, Rs 413, Rs 478 and Rs 428 as against Rs 452, Rs 415, Rs 480, and Rs 430, respectively.

Copper scrap heavy, brass utensils scrap and aluminium ingots softened by a Re per kg to Rs 443, Rs 331 and Rs 158 yesterday.

However, tin gained by Rs 8 per kg to Rs 1,373 as compared to Rs 1,365. PTI BPD SBT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.