New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) The brother of the secessionist outfit National Front chief Nayeem Ahmad Khan was detained for clicking pictures inside the "sensitive" Patiala House Courts premises here today.

The NIA today filed a charge sheet against Nayeem Ahmad Khan in an alleged terror funding case.

Khan's younger brother Munir Ahmad Khan was later released on the order of the court, which warned him to be cautious in the future.

Minutes after Additional Sessions Judge Tarun Sherawat reserved an order on taking cognisance of the charge sheet, Khan told the court that the security personnel had detained his younger brother, who had come to meet him from Kashmir Valley, and "snatched" his mobile phone, and sought his release.

When the court sought details of the incident, the police informed it that while Nayeem was being taken from courtroom to the jail lockup, Munir started clicking pictures on his mobile phone.

The police arrested him and handed him over to the Tilak Marg Police station.

The public prosecutor then told the court that "considering the sensitivity of the area and the upcoming Republic Day, the precautions were likely to be taken".

The judge then asked the status of Munir and was told by the policeman that "Special Cell (of Delhi Police) and Intelligence Bureau have already been informed and their teams would interrogate him jointly".

The court then asked whether the photos taken by Munir were sensitive in nature.

On being told that the photographs were not sensitive, the court directed the police to delete the photos clicked by him and release him, while warning him not to repeat the same in future. PTI UK PKS AG SMN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.