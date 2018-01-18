Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) Budget carrier SpiceJet has sent an expat pilot back to home after he allegedly failed in the mandatory pre-flight alcohol test.

The pilot, a first officer, had been working for a Turkish carrier, which has wet-leased some of its aircraft to the Gurgaon-based airline, SpiceJet said.

"The first officer failed to meet the stringent safety standards and tested positive during pre-flight medical check for alcohol and was not permitted to operate the flight," a SpiceJet spokesperson said in a statement.

As part of the DGCA's safety regulations, all pilots and cabin crew must undergo the breath analyser or alcohol test before and after flights.

Notably, aircraft rules prohibit crew members from taking any alcoholic drink 12 hrs prior to the commencement of a flight.

The pilot was rostered to operate airline's flight SG-059 (wet-leased aircraft) from Mangalore to Dubai on Tuesday, the spokesperson said adding, he was however, barred from flying for being found drunk.

He has been suspended and sent back to his country, the spokesperson added. PTI IAS BEN BEN .

