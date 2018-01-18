Kolkata, Jan 18 (PTI) SPML Infra Limited with its joint venture partner OM Metals Infraprojects has secured an international order from Africa worth Rs 205 crore.

The order is Ghana for the work related to rehabilitation and completion of Kpong left bank irrigation project for USD 32012453 (approx Rs 205 crore), the company said in a statement.

The scope of work includes modification of existing supply canal, main canal, cross regulators and installation of new distribution structures.

The World Bank funded project has a time line of 18 months to complete and letter of intent already been received by the JV last week, the company said.

SPML Infra is engaged in business related to infrastructure sector. PTI BSM RG .

