Kolkata, Jan 18 (PTI) Students from 50 city schools today took a pledge to make their neighbourhood litter-free which will contribute in saving the environment.

Around 250 students took part at the first ever Inter-School Environment Meet where the pledge was taken.

"We are witnessing dumping of waste materials on streets every day and we can sensitise our family and friends and neighbours on this issue," a ninth standard student of Loreto House told PTI.

She said the 'Nature Club' in her institution regularly conducts recycling and waste management campaign but at the inter-school environment meet, she could discuss and exchange views with students from other institutions, teachers and experts on a bigger platform.

The students displayed colourful posters and donned attires made by recyclable items at a fancy dress competition where usable plastic materials like plastic glasses and bottles were stitched to make outfits and accessories.

Students from Assembly of God Church, The BSS School, Mahadevi Birla World School, South City International, DPS Newtown, St James, Loreto House, Loreto Bowbazar, Ashok Hall Girls, Abhinav Bharti, M P Birla were among the 50 premier institutions.

A spokesman of Vital Waste, the organiser of the meet, said, "The inter-school meet is aimed at creating awareness among students about convenient, affordable and genuine recycling solutions for implementing in their institutions, residential areas and workplaces and keep these areas litter-free." Former Principal Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Debaditya Chakraborti said, students can be the real ambassadors in the recycling and waste management campaign for sustainable environment.

In fact parents have a role to make their children conscious about environmental issues, he said. PTI SUS NN .

