Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) Prices of both varieties of sugar recovered at the Vashi wholesale market here today due to renewed demand from stockists and bulk consumers.

Medium sugar (M-30) rose by Rs 25/20 per quintal to Rs 3,260/3,552 from Wednesday's level of Rs 3,235/3,532.

Small sugar (S-30) gained by Rs 10/10 per quintal to Rs 3,150/3,240 as against Rs 3,140/3,230 yesterday.

Following are today's closing rates for sugar (per quintal) with the previous rates given in brackets: Small sugar (S-30) quality: Rs 3,150/3,240 (Rs 3,140/3,230).

Medium sugar (M-30) quality: Rs 3,260/3,552 (Rs 3,235/3,532). PTI BPD SBT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.