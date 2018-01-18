states like Bihar Patna, Jan 18 (PTI) Bihar today urged the Centre to grant additional assistance to economically backward states so that these could develop at a faster pace.

The state's point of view was put across by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi at a meeting of finance ministers of all states in the national capital.

"Due to inadequacy in the funds provided under central share, a backward state like Bihar not only has to face resource crunch for execution of developmental schems but is also forced to incur internal and external debt, which adversely affects the fiscal management of the state", an official release said.

The meeting, which was held at Vigyan Bhawan, was chaired by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

In his speech, Sushil drew Jaitley's attention towards "continued reduction in the central share of some important centrally sponsored schemes" like Sarva Siksha Abhiyan, National Social Assistance Programme, MGNREGA, PM Awas Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

Sushil, who is also Bihar Finance minister, also said there was "a need to revise the wages for the unskilled labourers working under MGNREGA on part of Government of India".

He also said that "sufficient funds" be provided to Bihar in the upcoming Union Budget in view of the "special package of Rs 1,65,000 crore" announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Highlighting that "Bihar is a state prone to natural calamities" like floods and droughts, the Deputy CM stressed on the "need for additional funds for disaster management".

He also requested that "sufficient funds should be allocated for the ongoing railway projects in Bihar for their timely completion".

Sushil also offered suggestions like raising the exemption limit in income tax from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh, a hike in deduction limit under ection 80 C of Income Tax Act from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh and commencement of financial years from January 01 instead of April 01. PTI NAC SNS .

