New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Suven Life Sciences has secured a product patent each from China and Sri Lanka corresponding to the new chemical entities (NCEs) for the treatment of disorders associated with neurodegenerative diseases.

The two patents are valid through 2033 and 2032, respectively, the company said in a BSE filing.

"We are pleased by the grant of these patents to Suven for our pipeline of molecules in the central nervous system (CNS) arena, which are being developed for cognitive disorders with high unmet medical need with a huge market potential globally," Suven Life CEO Venkat Jasti said.

According to the company, the granted claims of the patents are being developed as therapeutic agents and are useful in treatment of cognitive impairment associated with neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson and Schizophrenia.

The stock was trading 2.42 per cent higher at Rs 209.10 on BSE. PTI SVK ANS MR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.