Srinagar, Jan 18 (PTI) A Swedish skier died while another was rescued by police today after an avalanche struck the Gulmarg skiing resort of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

"An avalanche struck near second phase Gondola cable car on Affarwat peak in Gulmarg in which two skiers got trapped," a police spokesman said.

One skier, identified as Daniel from Sweden, has died, the spokesman said, adding another Swedish national, Benjamin was rescued by ski rescue team of the police. PTI MIJ RCJ .

