New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today filed a charge sheet in a Delhi court against terror masterminds Hafiz Saeed and Syed Salahuddin and ten Kashmiri separatists in a case of alleged terror funding and secessionist activities in the valley.

The charge sheet was filed by the probe agency before Additional Sessions Judge Tarun Sherawat, who kept it for consideration later today.

The probe agency said the 12,794-page charge sheet has been filed against 12 persons including Hafiz Saeed, the head of banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen head Syed Salahuddin for conspiring to wage war against the government (Section 121 of Indian Penal Code) by carrying out terrorist and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

It said that offences for which the accused have been chargesheeted include those punishable under sections 120B of IPC (criminal conspiracy) and various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. PTI UK AG ARC .

