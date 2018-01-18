Jaipur, Jan 18 (PTI) Three people, including two women, were today killed when a speeding container truck hit their bike in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said.

The container hit a bike moving near the Binda toll plaza, killing Kalulal Meghwal (25), Janibai Meghwal (50) and Sohan Bai (60) on the spot, station house officer Sadar police station Sanjay Prasad Meena said.

He said that all the three were on their way to attend a funeral.

The container driver fled the spot after the incident, the official said, adding that a case was registered and a hunt was on to nab him. PTI AG KJ .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.