Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) Top seed Murli Subramaniam of Mumbai Suburban District easily defeated Avadhut Joshi of Pune District to storm into the semi-finals of the men's 50+ singles category in the `Badminton 45' Senior State Veterans Badminton Selection Tournament – 2018.

The tournament was conducted by the Maharashtra Badminton Association and hosted by Bombay Gymkhana.

Subramaniam was in complete control during the quarter-final match against Joshi and cruised to a 21-4, 21-7 victory, a media release said today.

Second-seed Suresh Ayyappan of Pune District had to fight hard before he managed to overcome Prashant Mukherjee of Raigad District in three games, winning 21-19, 19-21, 21-13 to book his place in the semi-finals.

In other quarter-final matches, Greater Mumbai District's Naval Bir Kumar recovered brilliantly after dropping the first game to put it across Atul Kulkarni of Aurangabad District, winning 17-21, 21-12, 21-1. However, Gurmeet Singh Matharu of Aurangabad enjoyed a good outing and advanced to the last four as he overcame Ajay Srivastava of Mumbai Suburban District 15-21, 21-18, 21-9 .

In women's 50+ singles semi-finals encounter, top seed Saroj Sawant of Ratnagiri District defeated Surekha Satam of Mumbai Suburban District 21-7, 21-10 to set up a title clash with second seed Arpita Jhaveri of Greater Mumbai who scored a 21-7, 21-11 win against Balvinder Sapra of Mumbai Suburban in the second semi-final.

Results: Men's 40+ singles (R-16): 1-Siddharth Patil (AUR) bt Gautam Laud (GM) 21-15 19-21 21-14; Manish Hadkar (PAL) bt Subash Balakrishnan (TH) 21-11 21-6; 4-Sachin Phadke (PN) bt Shrikant Jambhulkar (NGP) 21-9 21-10; Ashish Khedikar (NGP) bt Mohit Kheur (PN) 20-22 21-18 22-20; Sachin Bharati (GM) bt Rakesh Totla (NGP) 21-10 21-18; 3-Ajay Salvi (PAL) bt Lalitkumar Khonde (NGP) 21-19 21-5; Sandeep Mohan (MS) bt Praveen Moolethara (PAL) 21-14 21-5; 2-Raghav Bhosale (TH) bt Pravin Dabare (AMR) 21-11 21-10.

Men's 50+ singles (quarter-finals): 1-Murli Subramaniam (MS) bt Avadhut Joshi (PN) 21-4 21-7; Naval Bir Kumar (GM) bt Atul Kulkarni (AUR) 17-21 21-12 21-1; Gurmeet Singh Matharu (AUR) bt Ajay Srivastava (MS) 15-21 21-18 21-9; 2-Suresh Ayyappan (PN) bt Prashant Mukherjee (BOR) 21-19 19-21 21-13.

WomenÂ’s 50+ singles (semi-finals): 1-Saroj Sawant (RTG) bt Surekha Satam (MS) 21-7 21-10; 2-Arpita Jhaveri (GM) bt Balvinder Sapra (MS) 21-7 21-11.

WomenÂ’s 40+ singles (R-16): Baby Pait (MS) bt Sweta Rai (MS) 21-15 18-21 21-10; Neelam Chauhan (MS) bt Sayali Parab (GM) 21-13 21-15; Archana Mehta (MS) w/o Swati Deshpande (TH); Urvashi Thapa (GM) bt Avniee Thakkarr (MS) 21-4 21-11.PTI NRB KRK .

