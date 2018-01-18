Jammu, Jan 18 (PTI) Senior BSF and police officers today paid rich tributes to a BSF jawan killed in Pakistani firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir.

A teenage girl and a BSF jawan were killed while six others injured as Pakistan Rangers heavily shelled Border Out Posts and villages along the International Border in three sectors of Jammu and Samba districts, a BSF officer said.

The Pakistan Rangers opened fire and shelled areas along the IB in in R S Pura, Arnia and Ramgarh sectors since 2100 hours last night.

The jawan was identified as Head Constable A Suresh of 78 battalion of the BSF. He belonged to Tamil Nadu.

A wreath laying ceremony was organized at BSF frontier headquarters at Paloura in Jammu and rich tributes were paid to the brave soldier, the BSF spokesman said.

K K Sharma, Director General BSF, Ram Awtar, IG BSF Jammu, S D Singh, IG Police, Sat Sharma, MLA Jammu West, Rajeev Ranjan, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, DIG CRPF and J&K Police paid floral tribute to the martyr.

The cremation of the martyr will be done at his native village in Bandra Chetti Patty in Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu tomorrow, the spokesman said. PTI AB RCJ .

