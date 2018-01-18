Bengaluru, Jan 18 (PTI) The Indian Society for Clinical Research will deliberate on 'Collaborative Clinical Research for Better Patient Outcomes' at its 11th annual conference being held here on January 19 and 20.

It is being conducted with an objective to increase India's contribution in clinical research, the ISCR said.

Though the country is considered as bearing the one-fifth of the disease burden of the world,clinical research is abysmally low when compared to western countries, it said.

While the US constitutes about 41 per cent of the total clinical research carried out in the world and Europe's share is about 30 per cent, India's contribution, the second largest populated country, is just at 1.2 per cent, ISCR president Dr Chirag Trivedi told reporters.

Trivedi said though the rules for clinical research are robust and safeguard the interest of patients, certain clauses are hindering clinical research.

The ISCR is working with the central government of India to relax norms to pave way for enhancing clinical research in the country, he said.

The two-day event, preceded by pre-conference workshops, will see over 800 clinical research professionals from across India and other countries deliberate on the collaborative role of clinical research stakeholders in a strengthened and improved clinical research regulatory environment.PTI GMS BN .

