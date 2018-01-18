Bengaluru, Jan 18 (PTI) City golfers David D'souza handicap CAT (0-17) and Gaurav Sharma handicap CAT (18-24) qualified for the Mercedes Trophy National Finals on Day 2 of Bengaluru Leg after carding a Nett. Score of 70.4 and 72.4 respectively.

The Mercedes Trophy has so far seen 13 qualifiers, including today's, and they will be competing in the National Finals to be played at the Oxford Golf Resort in Pune from April 4 to 6.

Commenting after the win, Gaurav Sharma said, "It was a very well organized tournament and I am looking forward to playing in the finals." The second winner David D'souza said, "I am proud of my achievement and will certainly participate in the finals." The day also saw participation from Indian cricketers Karun Nair and Yazuvendra Chahal who tested their golf skills at the Prestige Golf Shire.

The best Gross Winner of the day was Hitesh Joshi with an excellent round of 77 and there were a host of other prizes on offer to be won on the day. PTI AH AH .

