Thane, Jan 18 (PTI) Two boys today died after being swept away in the Ulhas river, Kalyan-Dombivali Fire Brigade officials said.

Officials said that a group of three boys, students of a nearby school, had entered the river in the vicinity of IDI company for a swim and were soon caught up in the current.

While people who heard their shouts for help jumped in and managed to rescue one of them, the other two were swept away, fire brigade official Jagan Amle said.

The two boys have been identified as Nitin Pappu Vishwakarma and Shubham Jaiswal, both 13 years of age and residents of Ulhasnagar, he said.

Their bodies were taken to Central hospital for post-mortem, he said, adding that the incident took place around 4:30pm today. PTI COR BNM .

