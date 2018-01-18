UK-France summit between May and Macron starts
Sandhurst, Jan 18 (AFP) British Prime Minister Theresa May and her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron arrived today at a UK military base for a high-profile summit expected to focus on migrants and defence co-operation.
The two leaders arrived at the Sandhurst military academy, south of London, were greeted by a military parade ahead of the bilateral meeting, shortly after a pub lunch in May's Maidenhead constituency.(AFP) AMS .
