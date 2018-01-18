Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) Pole vault legend Sergey Bubka today termed North and South Korea's decision to march under one flag at the opening ceremony of next month's Winter Olympics as "unbelievable" and attributed the positive development to "power of sport".

"Well, personally during the executive board of IOC (International Olympic Committee), we discussed the issue a couple of days back. I am very excited. I feel the IOC is doing an incredible job to unify (the board), bring in peace, bring in people and nations together," Bubka, who is the International Event Ambassador of TATA Mumbai Marathon, told reporters here.

"What we see today was unbelievable. I will pray and look the two Korean nations to merge together and I know that with this decision they will merge under one flag. This is unbelievable power of sports and Olympics. I am very happy and proud," said the Ukranian, who is regarded as one of the greatest Olympians.

Bubka, an honorary member of the IOC, represented the Soviet Union till 1991.

North and South Korean athletes will march together at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony under a unified flag, the South had said, in a diplomatic breakthrough following days of talks between the two countries.

Asked whether he follows Indian athletes in the Olympics, Bubka, who bagged the gold medal in 1988 Seoul Games, said, "I will not able to mention many things. I know your country is very sporting, you have good tradition in some sports -- shooting, cricket and many other things.

"(But) it is very important for your athletes to perform well and make the nation proud. I wish a lot of success." Bubka also refused to comment on the large-scale doping menace unearthed in Russia.

Bubka recalled how his friend was instrumental in introducing him to the game at the age of 10 and attributed his success to his coach.

"It was a small group because it was only (one) coach. It is exciting when you run with a stick and after you jump you fly. If you do wrong, you can kill yourself. It is a serious event. My coach was intelligent who created interest and taught me in the right way," said Bubka.

Bubka also threw light on the importance of running for an athlete.

"Running is the base of all sports. It is the core of my event pole vault. It is a combination of athletics and gymnastics," he signed off. PTI NRB SSC SSC .

