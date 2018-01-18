New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Bypolls to the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats, vacated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya, could be held in March, the Election Commission indicated today.

Chief Election Commissioner A K Joti said that elections this year should be held as per the electoral roll published in 2018, based on January 1 as the cut-off date.

He said elections can only be held a month after the publication of the electoral roll.

He said the electoral roll for the two Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh would be published on February 9.

The Commission has to hold bypoll within six months of any Lok Sabha or assembly seat falling vacant.

Yogi and Maurya resigned from the Lok Sabha on September 21 last year.

The CEC was addressing a press conference to announce assembly polls in Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland. He was asked a series of questions on the possible dates for the bypolls in UP.

To a question on whether the model code of conduct which came into place today in the three poll-bound states will have a bearing on the Union Budget for 2018-19 to be presented on February 1, he said that when the time comes, the Commission will "definitely have a look".

Asked whether a provision in election law which bars campaigning 48 hours ahead of polling will be applicable in the assembly polls as it is under review following complaints that it has failed to keep pace with information technology, Joti said it has not been withdrawn. A committee set up recently will recommend modifications.

To a question on whether the EC will take a final decision on the case related to 21 AAP MLAs facing disqualification under office of profit law before he retires on January 22, he said the matter is sub-judice and he would not offer any comment. PTI NAB SMN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.