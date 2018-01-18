Lucknow, Jan 18 (PTI) A court here today sent a girl of class 7 to a juvenile home till January 31 for allegedly stabbing her schoolmate, a class one student, on Wednesday.

The police produced her before principal magistrate of Juvenile Justice Board, Achal Pratap Singh for the allegations of causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

The principal magistrate sent her to the juvenile home.

Ritik was attacked in the toilet of Brightland School in Triveni Nagar locality by his senior, in a chilling reminder of the murder of class II student Pradyuman Thakur in a Gurgaon school last year.

The 11-year-old girl had allegedly attacked the boy in order to get the school closed early.

Meanwhile, Chief Judicial Magistrate (Custom) Chhavi Asthana granted bail to Brightland School principal Rachit Manas on furnishing two sureties of Rs 20,000 each and a personal bond of the same amount.

Earlier, the police booked him for destroying evidence.

