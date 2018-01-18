Ahmedabad, Jan 18 (PTI) A delegation of Uttar Pradesh ministers and officials met industrialists in Gujarat today seeking investment in their state.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said they received encouraging response from the Gujarat industry for investment in his state.

"We are looking at industries from Gujarat to invest in Uttar Pradesh. Textile and pharmaceuticals are two specific sectors from Gujarat apart from logistics, gems and jewellery," Sharma told reporters here after the meeting.

A roadshow was organised here as part of the investors' summit that Uttar Pradesh plans to hold on February 21 and 22.

Stating that Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh share a "close relationship", he said, "We have received encouraging response from investors from the state. We have given a preference to Gujarat industry for investment in the state." According to the UP minister, the investors' summit is being held with a focus on developing the underdeveloped areas.

"Uttar Pradesh has undertaken a number of reforms and policy changes to spur growth," said Sharma, who was here with the state industries minister Satish Mahana and others.

"We have discussed point-to-point problems coming in the way of rapid growth and come up with policies in different departments to bring in transparency and to create conducive environment. We have also adopted a zero tolerance policy towards corruption and law and order issues," Sharma said.

Mahana said law and order situation and power supply scenario in Uttar Pradesh has improved and the state intends to provide 24x7 power supply.

"UP will be a preferred area for industry from Gujarat looking for expansion," Mahana said.

UP industries commissioner Anup Pandey said the state has completed acquiring land for various development projects and for industry zones. "The state has 143 existing industrial areas...Vacant land parcels have been acquired for the development of industry," he said.

UP is eyeing investment opportunities in sectors such as agro and food processing, textiles, tourism, dairy, electronic manufacturing, movies, renewable energy, civil aviation, among others. PTI KA PD NP .

