Ahmedabad, Jan 18 (PTI) Vani Kapoor played a flawless back nine to carve out a win in the first leg of the 2018 Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour today.

Vani, who won four titles in six starts in 2017, carded an even par 72 to finish five-over 221 and edge out Saaniya Sharma by two shots. Saaniya shot one-over 73 which included a costly double bogey on par-5 14th hole. She also had a bogey earlier on 11th hole.

Gursimar Badwal finished third in a tie with Tvesa Malik as both shot 73 each and also finished on the same total of 226.

Vani started the final day one shot ahead of Neha Tripathi and opened bogey-bogey.

She, however, steadied herself and dropped only one more shot on the front nine on eighth. Birdies on 12th, 14th and 18th ensured she finished strongly with a three-under 33 on the back nine. Her aggregate of 221 gave her a two-shot win.

Saaniya's game was patchy with birdies following bogeys or vice-versa. She also double bogeyed par-5 14th. A birdie on 16th came too late as she fell back and finished second.

Gursimar had contrasting nines. She had three birdies on front nine and was in contention. However, four bogeys and a closing double bogey came in the way of a win. She did have an eagle on par-5 14th but it was not enough.

Neha had a bad patch with two doubles and a bogey in between fifth and seventh ruined her title hopes as she carded 78 and slipped to sixth.

Vani picked up a cheque of Rs 1,26,000 while Saaniya earned Rs 1,02,000.

Smriti Mehra (76) was fifth with a total of 227 while Neha fell to sixth with a round of 78 and a total of 228.

Afshan Fatima (78) was seventh at 234. Mehar Atwal (75) and Amandeep Drall (79) were tied for eighth place. PTI SSC SSC .

