Panaji, Jan 18 (PTI) The Embassy of the Czech Republic today opened a VFS Global Czech Republic Visa Application Centre here.

It is a 16th such centre in the country.

It reflects "the country's genuine commitment to provide for the growing demands of Visas to the country among Indian tourists, business and culture", said Milan Hovorka, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to India.

"As a result of this policy, the Czech Republic has emerged as one of the preferred European destinations for Indian tourists," Hovorka said.

Besides Goa, other cities where applicants can submit visa applications for the Czech Republic are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, Puducherry, Pune and Thiruvananthapuram.

VFS Global has partnered with the Government of the Czech Republic to set up visa application operations. PTI RPS KRK .

