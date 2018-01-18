Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) The second largest telco Vodafone has added 9,200 more telecom tower sites in Maharashtra and Goa in 2017 for its 2 crore customers in the two states.

"We have seen a rapid rise in data consumption, both in urban areas as well as in rural pockets of Maharashtra & Goa. Our network expansion drive has accordingly kept pace to fulfil this growing demand," Ashish Chandra, its business head for the states, said in a statement.

The telco, which is slated to merge with its next best competitior Idea Cellular soon, has increased its data services coverage to 7,000 towns in 35 districts of the two states.

ICICI Venture invests Rs 100 cr in Go Colors ICICI Bank's venture investment arm will be investing Rs 100 crore in women's legwear brand Go Colors for an undisclosed stake.

This will be the fifth investment of ICICI Venture's fourth fund, it said, adding the company now has USD 4.25 billion in investment.

"Go Colors operates in a highly unorganised high growth market of womenÂ’s leg wear with increasing consumer preference for organised retail and secular movement towards branded offerings in this evolving category," Prashant Purker, managing director and chief executive for ICICI Venture said.

WNS reports $26.3 m net profit BPO company WNS has reported a net profit of USD 26.3 million for the December quarter as against USD 18 million in the year-ago period.

Its revenue moved up nearly 30 per cent to USD 188.6 million and added that the same was up 1.1 per cent as compared to the preceding quarter.

The operating margin got compressed to 13.6 per cent as against 14.2 per cent in the year-ago period, it said. PTI AA BEN BEN .

