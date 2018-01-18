Pune, Jan 18 (PTI) Forecast rainfall for next 24 hours Pune, Jan 18 (PTI) Forecast rainfall for next 24 hours at: East : Dry weather North : Many places: Jammu and Kashmir. dry weather: Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan.

Central : Dry weather.

Peninsula :Isolated places: Kerala. dry weather: Gujarat State, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka State.

Islands :Many places: Lakshadweep; a few places: Andaman and Nicobar.

Temperatures at four metropolitan centres: Kolkata Max 26.5 (0.3) dc min 11.7 (-2.3) New Delhi Max 23.1 (2.9) dc min 7.0 (-0.1) Chennai Max 30.3 (1.2) dc min 18.7 (-1.8) Mumbai Max 32.0 (2.5) dc min 21.5 (2.6) (MORE) PTI BAS KJ BAS .

