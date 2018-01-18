Geneva/New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) A book on shaping the fourth industrial revolution authored by WEF Founder Klaus Schwab was released today.

'Shaping the Fourth Industrial Revolution' highlights the urgent need for new action and thinking on the governance of emerging technologies, the World Economic Forum (WEF) said in a release.

A sequel to Schwab's earlier book, 'The Fourth Industrial Revolution', the book aims to help leaders develop the techniques necessary to harness technological advances to solve critical global challenges.

The book provides a practical guide to understanding 12 sets of emerging technologies from a systems perspective and better appreciating the rules, norms, institutions and values that shape their development and use, the release said.

"...if we act now, we have the opportunity to ensure that technologies Â– such as artificial intelligence Â– sustainably and meaningfully improve the lives and prospects of as many people as possible," said Schwab, who is also WEF Executive Chairman. PTI RAM SA .

