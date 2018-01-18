New York, Jan 18 (PTI) Actor Jessica Chastain said disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein once put pressure on her to wear his wife fashion label Marchesa.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Chastain said the Hollywood producer tried to bully her into wearing a Marchesa, his soon-to-be-ex-wife Georgina Chapman's fashion label, to the premiere of her film "The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby", which was distributed by The Weinstein Company.

The "Molly's Game" actor said she refused and instead wore a blue Atelier Versace gown to the event, which resulted in Weinstein mocking her in front of the audience.

"He actually told the audience, 'If I had to get in a boxing ring with Muhammad Ali or Jessica Chastain, I would choose Muhammad Ali,'" Chastain said.

Last year, Weinstein was accused of sexual abuse by over multiple women. However, he has denied all the allegations.

