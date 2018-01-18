Bengaluru, Jan 18 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman died after she was attacked by a leopard near the Savandurga forest in Ramanagar district, about 50 km from here today.

Police said Putta Lingamma and her husband Shivappa had taken a herd of sheep to the forest for grazing.

A leopard hiding near there attacked her and killing the woman on the spot.

Police said Shivappa sustained injuries when he tried to save her. PTI GMS RA RC .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.