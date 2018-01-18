New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Zinc prices traded higher by 0.39 per cent to Rs 217.65 per kg in futures market today as speculators built up fresh positions amid pick-up in demand in the domestic spot market.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in February edged up by 85 paise, or 0.39 per cent, to Rs 217.65 per kg in a business turnover of 376 lots.

Likewise, the metal for delivery in January traded higher by 80 paise, or 0.37 per cent, to Rs 218.20 per kg in 10,609 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in zinc prices at futures trade to fresh positions created by traders on the back of a rise in demand from consuming industries in the physical market. PTI KPS SUN SBT .

