New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) As many as 100 websites which persons with disabilities can understand, navigate, and interact with easily were launched here today by the Union Social Justice Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot.

The portals were launched as part of the 'Website Accessibility Project' initiated by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities under the Social Justice Ministry.

The purpose of the project is to make a total of 917 websites accessible for disables, the ministry said in a statement.

"..Divyangjans are an integral part of our society and we have to play an active role for their welfare," Gehlot said at the national conference on improving accessibility, where the websites were launched.

Sharing details about the Accessible India Campaign, Gehlot said its aim was to make a barrier-free environment for persons with disabilities across the country.

Ministers of state for Social Justice and Empowerment Vijay Sampla and Krishna Pal Gurjar were also present at the event. PTI JTR TIR .

