Jammu, Jan 19 (PTI) Two civilians and a BSF jawan were today in unprovoked firing by Pakistan in Samba sector of the Indo-Pak International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

They said the BSF head constable was injured in the incident in noon and later succumbed to his injuries.

Two civilians were killed and three others were also injured as Pakistan Rangers heavily shelled civilian areas and border posts for the second consecutive day along the IB in Jammu and Samba districts.

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, Head Constable A Suresh, was killed in similar firing on the border last night, following which the force had mounted heavy retaliation.

Calling the situation at the IB "tense", BSF Director General (DG) K K Sharma told reporters yesterday here that he has asked his field commanders to "retaliate with full force" and that the Pakistani forces must be taught a lesson. PTI NES KJ .

