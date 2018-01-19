2 pilgrims from Bihar killed in bus-truck collision
By PTI | Published: 19th January 2018 09:51 PM |
Last Updated: 19th January 2018 09:46 PM | A+A A- |
Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Jan 19 (PTI) At least two persons from Bihar were killed and 10 others injured when a bus carrying pilgrims collided with a truck on NH-23 in Ramgarh police station area, police said.
Around 40 pilgrims were returning to Biharsharif in Bihar from Rajrappa temple in Ramgarh district when the accident occurred near Chhattar-Mandu village.
The injured were admitted to hospital. PTI COR BS NN .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.