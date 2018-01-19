Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Jan 19 (PTI) At least two persons from Bihar were killed and 10 others injured when a bus carrying pilgrims collided with a truck on NH-23 in Ramgarh police station area, police said.

Around 40 pilgrims were returning to Biharsharif in Bihar from Rajrappa temple in Ramgarh district when the accident occurred near Chhattar-Mandu village.

The injured were admitted to hospital.

