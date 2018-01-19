New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman was found dead at her home in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri, the police said today.

Rajni's body was found hanging by her husband who brought it down and then informed the police. She had allegedly hanged herself with a chunni yesterday, they said.

The police said that it had found a suicide note in which Rajni had allegedly written that she was taking the extreme step since she was childless.

Her father alleged in his statement to the magistrate that she had got married in 2012 and was tortured by her in- laws, they said.

The police have registered a case and are probing the matter. So far, the inquiry has not revealed that she was being tortured, they said. PTI SLB ANB .

