Muzaffarnagar, Jan 19 (PTI) Eight people, including five children, were injured today after two school buses collided near Shamli district's Mana Majra village, police said.

Two of them were seriously injured in the accident that took place on the Chosana road.

Circle Officer (CO) Rajesh Tiwari said that a bus of Guru Govind school collided with that of the Holy Public school in an area under the Jhinjhana police station.

There were no teachers or children on board the Holy Public school's bus, he said.

The driver of the Guru Govind school's bus, Babura M, two teachers -- Pritam and Suresh Pal -- and five children -- Khushi of Class 7, Lavi of Class 4, Arshi of Class 5, Koi of Class 8 and Soni of Class 6 -- of the institute were injured, the officer said.

The condition of the driver and the class 6 girl has been stated as serious, the CO said. PTI CORR ANB .

