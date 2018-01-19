New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) ABB India today announced inauguration of a new factory in Nashik for the production of power distribution products.

The facility was inaugurated by Sanjeev Sharma, Managing Director of ABB in India in the presence of other dignitaries and customers from various sectors, the company said in a statement.

Spread over five acres, this facility will be equipped with smart manufacturing features with connected people, processes and assets capable of relaying real-time data and web-based integrated traceability system for daily planning and review.

"The new facility is a reflection of our commitment to the region's growth and the government's focus on reliable and smart 24x7 power for all," Sharma said.

ABB is a pioneering technology leader in electrification products, robotics and motion, industrial automation and power grids, serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure globally. PTI SID SBT .

