Panaji, Jan 19 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today demanded the abolition of export duty on medium-grade iron ore with a Fe (ferrous) content of upto 60 per cent.

Parrikar made the demand during the meeting of mines ministers held here today which was chaired by Union Minister of Mines Narendra Singh Tomar.

"I have raised the issue with the union minister to abolish export duty on medium grade ore of up to 60 per cent Fe so that the product becomes competitive in the global market," Parrikar told reporters after the meeting.

He informed that, presently, there was no export duty on low grade ore with a ferrous content of upto 58 per cent.

Parrikar, who attended the meeting as he holds the mines portfolio in the Goa government, said that there was no demand for Goan ore within the country and it was, therefore, exported.

"Even the ore which has 60 per cent Fe does not have much demand internally. Though I would love to do everything in the state itself, but under certain circumstances, Goan ore needs to be exported," he said.

Parrikar claimed that transporting Goan ore within the country would cost double of what it would if the ore was exported. PTI RPS BNM .

