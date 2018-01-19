Kolkata, Jan 19 (PTI) Legendary Bengali actor and Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Soumitra Chatterjee turned 83 today.

Greetings poured in for the thespian from across the Bengali film fraternity and political circles.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee took to Twitter to greet the veteran actor.

"Wishing Soumitra da (Soumitra Chatterjee) a very happy birthday. May you give us many more memorable characters on screen," Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.

Prosenjit, who recently shared screen space with Chatterjee in the film 'Mayurakshi', said more than a co-actor, he was like a family member.

"Soumitra Chatterjee, the man who I look upto as an inspiration, a guide and a great co-actor is no less than a legend to the world. For me more than a co-actor he is like my family and on his special day, I would like to wish Soumitra Kaku many many happy returns of the day," Prosenjit tweeted.

Popular actor and Trinamool Congress MP Dev also wished Chatterjee, who debuted in the Satyajit Ray classic 'Apur Sansar' in 1959.

"Wishing a Very Happy Birthday to the veteran actor of our industry Mr Soumitra Chatterjee on his 84th Birthday.

Have a great year ahead with peace, immense success and good health. Lots of Regards to the Legend," Dev wrote on Twitter.

Chatterjee was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2011. He is also a recipient of the coveted Legion d'Honneur, France's highest civlian honour.

Apart from Ray, under whose direction, Chatterjee acted in 14 films, the veteran artist has worked with renowned filmmakers such as Mrinal Sen and Tapan Sinha.

Some of Ray's landmark films in which Chatterjee featured include 'Sonar Kella', 'Jai Baba Felunath', 'Charulata', 'Ghare Baire', 'Ashani Sanket', 'Devi', 'Abhijan', 'Aranyer Din Ratri' and 'Ganashatru'. PTI SCH RBT .

