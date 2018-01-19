New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) today rose nearly 5 per cent after the company reported a 19.51 per cent jump in consolidated profit for the third quarter ended December 31, 2017.

The stock went up 4.68 per cent to end at Rs 433.75 on BSE. During the day, it rose 5 per cent to Rs 435.25.

The stock was the biggest gainer among the 30-Sensex bluechips.

At NSE, shares of the company climbed 4.13 per cent to close at Rs 433.45.

APSEZ yesterday reported a 19.51 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,001 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2017.

The logistics arm of Adani Group had clocked a profit of Rs 837.58 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, it said in a BSE filing.

"Consolidated income from operations increased 22 per cent to Rs 2,689 crore in December quarter this fiscal from Rs 2,209 crore in the same period of 2016-17," the company said in a statement. PTI SUM ANU .

