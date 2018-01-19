New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) After a successful qualifying campaign for the AFC U-16 Championship, India U-16 head coach Bibiano Fernandes firmly believes the exposure trip to Dubai "will be the perfect way to kick off preparation" for the tournament proper.

"The AIFF has planned some exposure trips for the boys, starting with Dubai. I think this will be the perfect way to kick off preparation for the AFC U-16 Championship," said the coach.

The exposure trip to Dubai is just the beginning of a series of trips that has been planned by the AIFF for the U-16 team.

Elaborating on the topic Bibiano revealed: "After Dubai, we travel to Qatar to play some friendlies. There are also plans to travel to various other countries between January to August." Former Indian national team striker Abhishek Yadav and now director of AIFF's scouting network said the "real test begins now".

"Now that we have qualified for the final phase of the AFC U-16 Championship, the real test begins now. The AIFF along with help from the Sports Authority have chalked out an extensive plan for a best possible preparation for the team," he stated. PTI AH AH .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.