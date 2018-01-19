New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The delay on part of Russia in supplying aviation items has impeded the commissioning of Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) Vikrant and the warship is expected to be commissioned by October 2020, a senior Navy official said today.

Vice Admiral Hari Kumar, the Controller of Personnel Services (CPS), said the Navy has had a dialogue with the Russians and the force is hoping to stick to the 2020 deadline now.

"The major reasons for this delay, from 2018 to 2020, is the delay in the (supply of) aviation items from Russia.

Because of that we had to adjust our schedule to a certain extent," Kumar said.

The Navy has started receiving the aviation items, Commodore J Chowdhury, Principal Director (Naval Design) said.

"Hopefully, Russia will be sticking to the items committed to us," Chowdhury added.

Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba, in his annual Navy Day press conference last month, said a request for proposal (RFP) is likely to be issued by mid-2018 for the procurement of 57 multi-role combat fighter jets for the IAC.

The Indian Navy is presently operating with a single aircraft carrier Â— INS Vikramadatiya.

Naval officials said a tableau on IAC Vikrant, along with the lethal Marcos Commandos, will be a part of the Republic Day exhibition.

In the Republic Day Parade, honorary Sub-Lieutenant Ramesh Chand, who has been a part of the ceremony for the last 29 years, will be participating in the show for the last time.

